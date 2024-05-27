Last phase polls: Modi to hold 3 rallies in Odisha

BHUBANESWAR: Even as cyclone Remal has forced cancellation and rescheduling of visits of BJP’s top campaigners for the final phase of elections on June 1, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to address three election rallies in the state on May 29.

He was earlier scheduled to attend two public meetings at Balasore and Kendrapara but Baripada has been added to the list now.

State BJP vice-president Golak Mohapatra said, the prime minister will address his first public meeting at Baripada Chhau Padia under Mayurbhanj parliamentary constituency at 12.30 pm which will be followed by a meeting at Remuna under Balasore. His last public meeting will be held at Barua ground in Kendrapara.

Mohapatra said, the visit of Union Home Minister Amit Shah to Odisha on May 25 for the last round poll campaign was shifted to May 28 on account of cyclone Remal. Shah will address a meeting at Chandabali Assembly seat from where state BJP president Manmohan Samal is contesting along with Panikoili under Korei Assembly constituency and Nimapara.

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma will also arrive on a two-day visit beginning May 27. Vaishnaw will hold a roadshow at Bahanaga under Soro Assembly segment of Balasore parliamentary seat. Almost a year back, a triple train tragedy took lives of 293 passengers at Bahanaga. He will also address a rally at Mahakalpada and hold a roadshow at Biridi under Tirtol Assembly constituency.

The Assam chief minister will address meetings at Icchhapur, Binjharpur, Patkura, Kakatpur, Suliapada, Morada, Raghunathpur, Soro and Jagatsinghpur. He will also hold a roadshow in Rairangpur.

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan will address meetings in Mayurbhanj and Balasore districts on Monday.