Odisha: Candidates brave the rain to woo voters

KENDRAPARA/PARADIP: Incessant rain on Sunday failed to dampen the poll spirits in Kendrapara and Jagatsinghpur districts as candidates of different political parties and their cadres continued to campaign, braving the inclement weather.

Holding umbrellas, many candidates and their supporters were seen moving door-to-door to woo voters amidst the showers. BJP national vice-president and the saffron party’s candidate from Kendrapara Lok Sabha seat Baijayant Panda campaigned with his supporters despite the bad weather. “It is an election that BJP has to win at any cost. So our candidate can’t afford to sit back at home in the rain,” said a supporter of Panda.

Similarly, BJD’s LS candidate from Kendrapara Anshuman Mohanty addressed many street corner meetings and visited several villages along with his supporters on the day. “With barely five days remaining for the election, we are leaving no stone unturned to reach out to the voters. My supporters are also sending SMSs, photos and audio and messages about the BJD government’s good works to the voters. However, we have cancelled rallies and mass gatherings due to the bad weather,” said Mohanty. Many candidates also expressed disappointment over the change in weather.

With rains playing spoilsport on election campaigning, leaders of political parties are keeping their fingers crossed as further showers might disrupt their plans to reach the voters.