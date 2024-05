CUTTACK: At least 96.07 per cent students cleared the annual high school certificate (HSC) examination conducted by the Board of Secondary Education (BSE), the results of which were announced on Saturday. The pass rate was 96.19 per cent in 2023.

“I congratulate the students for passing the HSC examination with flying colours. The overall pass rate is almost the same as that of last year. Girls have outperformed boys in the examination,” said BSE president Srikant Tarai while announcing the results.

A total of 5,41,061 students had appeared the examination this year, of whom 5,30,153 passed. Over 96.73 per cent girls passed the exams as compared to 95.39 per cent of boys. Khurda district posted the highest 97.98 per cent pass rate while Nuapada recorded the lowest 93.91 per cent.

Like last year, there was no report of nil result from any high school in the state. As many as 2,644 schools have posted 100 per cent result this year. The number was 3,222 last year. A total of 243 students were booked for malpractice in the examinations this year. The number was 399 last year.

The Board also announced the results of Madhyama and State Open School Certificate (SOSC) examinations which were conducted simultaneously with the HSC examination.