Odisha: Prasanta Jagadev is being targeted by CEO, alleges BJP

BHUBANESWAR: The BJP on Sunday accused the office of chief electoral officer (CEO) for selective action against its leaders while showing leniency towards members of BJD.

Describing the action against Chilika legislator Prasanta Jagadev as politically motivated, senior BJP leader Samir Mohanty asked why similar action was not taken by the CEO against BJD MLA from Chhendipada Susanta Kumar Behera for assaulting a BJP worker near a polling station on Saturday.

Mohanty said Jagadev was arrested and forwarded to court following a complaint lodged by the presiding officer of the booth where the Chilika MLA and his wife were registered as voters. Jagadev and his wife are demanding to make the CCTV footage public so that the truth comes out.

Besides, people who had gone there to vote are also supporting Jagadev. Alleging the presiding officer registered a complaint under pressure from BJD, Mohanty said if police could take prompt action against Jagadev the same yardstick should have been applied to the Chhendipada MLA as an FIR has been registered against him by a BJP worker.

Mohanty said the CEO was forced to write to the district election officer of Angul seeking an action taken report against the alleged assault by Behera on some BJP workers following pressure from the saffron party. He further alleged the CEO is also working in a partisan manner as most of the BJP’s complaints against BJD over violation of model code of conduct are not being addressed by the former despite submission of documentary evidence.