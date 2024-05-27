Orissa High Court rejects writ petition against single judge’s order on teacher recruitment

CUTTACK: The Orissa High Court has refused to interfere in the verdict of a single judge on a dispute regarding one per cent reservation of posts for sportspersons during appointment of 606 assistant professors in different disciplines in Group-A of Odisha Education Service (college branch) of government degree colleges in the state.

The dispute was first raised before the high court in a petition by Dr Archana Kanungo, a national-level Taekwondo player recognised by the Directorate of Sports. She was an aspirant for the post of assistant professor in sociology in the unreserved category.

Kanungo had sought the high court’s intervention when her name did not feature in the list of successful candidates of the Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) after she participated in the interview on December 12, 2022. The single judge bench had dismissed the petition after OPSC said Kanungo could have been considered under the sportspersons category only if she had qualified in the original merit list prepared for unreserved candidates in sociology discipline. She had secured marks less than that obtained by the last person in the list of 12 successful candidates. Kanungo had then filed a writ appeal against the order.