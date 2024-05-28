Baijayant betrayed me and people of Kendrapara: Naveen Patnaik

KENDRAPARA/BHUBANESWAR: Launching a blistering attack on BJP national vice-president and the saffron party’s candidate from Kendrapara Lok Sabha seat Baijayant Panda, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Monday said the former betrayed him and the people of the constituency by working for his company during his 10-year tenure as an MP.

“I made someone the MP from Kendrapara for 10 years. However, he worked only for his own prosperity and the profit of his company without doing anything for people,” the chief minister said while addressing an election meeting at Barua on the outskirts of Kendrapara.

The chief minister said people of Kendrapara had given Panda responsibility of the area for 10 years. But he did nothing for the constituency and was busy expanding his business empire. Playing the Biju card to woo voters, he said his father had an emotional relationship with the people of Kendrapara. “Biju babu loved Kendrapara as the people of the constituency had elected him several times,” he said while urging people to vote for ‘Jodi Sankha’ in the last phase of elections in the state.

Coming down on Opposition leaders, the chief minister urged people not to believe them as they were shedding crocodile tears. He said people will no longer have to pay electricity bills from July as the BJD has promised free power for households consuming up to 100 units. There will be subsidised electricity for those using 100 to 150 units per month.

With less than six days left for the elections, Naveen also campaigned for his party candidates in Jagatsinghpur by addressing two public meetings. He asked people about their opinion on the welfare measures launched by the state government like BSKY, Mission Shakti, Mamata, 5T transformation of schools, Kalia programme and Madhubabu pension scheme. There was an overwhelming and affirmative response to the chief minister’s question from the crowd.