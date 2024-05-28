Bargarh farmers suspend protest against TPWODL

BARGARH; Farmers’ protest against Tata Power Western Odisha Distribution Limited (TPWODL) in Bargarh district was paused on Monday following intervention from the district administration. The farmers had been protesting by dumping their electricity meters at TPWODL offices, citing issues such as the need for replacement of old cables, voltage fluctuations, frequent power cuts, and hefty power bills.

The protest began on May 18, under the aegis of Barapahad Krushak Sangathan in Ambabhona block, where farmers dumped their meters outside the junior engineer’s office during a bike rally. Another protest was planned by farmers under the Bhatli Krushak Sangathan on Monday, but it has been postponed following a meeting with district administrative officials.

In the meeting, which included Tata Power authorities and farmer representatives, the administration requested the farmers to suspend their protest for at least 15 days, until after the elections and the formation of a new government. The administration assured that their concerns would be addressed, including the replacement of old cables, addressing voltage fluctuations, reducing power cuts, and reconsidering hefty power bills. Farmers were also promised that their demand for the waiver of bills for farming purposes and opposition to the installation of smart meters would be considered.