BJP seeks dismissal of CRPs, SHG members

BHUBANESWAR: BJP on Monday lodged complaints against three community resources persons (CRPs) and two field functionaries of Mission Shakti for allegedly distributing money to the BJD candidates of Korei and Nimapara Assembly constituencies.

A BJP delegation submitted a memorandum to the chief electoral officer (CEO) demanding that the five persons be dismissed from their current positions. The BJP alleged Basanti Ojha working as CRP in Ranigoda village under Karda panchayat of Korei block was openly canvassing for the BJD candidate and distributing money among voters.

Similarly, another CRP Jayanti Sahu, president of gram panchayat-level federation Sabita Khandual, secretary Swapna Pani and CRP Sabita Maharana of Gop block in Nimapara were allegedly distributing saree and money among women voters. BJP workers have seized cash of `2 lakh from these women and handed over to the local police. A video capturing the illegal activities has also been submitted to the CEO.

Meanwhile, BJP’s Nimapara candidate Pravati Parida filed a written complaint with the local BDO seeking action against the four persons of Gop.