Defying poverty, students score A1 grade in HSC exam

BHUBANESWAR: The annual HSC exam results, announced by the Board of Secondary Education on Sunday, has brought to fore several stories of determination and hardwork. Despite hailing from poor socio-economic backgrounds, several students across the state have scored the highest A1 grade in the exams overcoming odds.

While Ashutosh Sahu of Ravenshaw Collegiate school scored 552 marks out of 600 to secure an A1 grade, another Cuttack student of N Vidyapeetha Soumyaranjan Parida also bagged A1 by scoring 540 marks. Ashutosh is the son of taxi driver Ashok Sahu and Soumyaranjan’s father Santosh Panda is an LIC agent. The two students studied close to 10 hours a day to score outstanding results and both want to become doctors.

Rupa Sa, a student of Giridhari high school in Belpahar of Jharsuguda, also scored above 90 per cent marks to get A1. Daughter of a fruit-seller Om Prakash Sa, Rupa did not take any tuition and studied for 10 to 12 hours at home to excel in the exam. “My parents cannot afford tuition fees. So, I relied mostly on what my teachers taught in the class and the study materials from the e-library in my school,” she said.