In Dharmasala, BJD & Independent candidates locked in a straight fight

JAJPUR: A BJD bastion for decades, the prestigious Dharmasala Assembly constituency in Jajpur district is set to witness a direct fight between the BJD and Independent candidate Himanshu Sekhar Sahoo in the upcoming elections which will be held on June 1.

Himanshu, popular as Liku, filed nominations as an Independent candidate after being denied ticket by the BJP. Having strong organisational skills, he is credited with strengthening the saffron party at the grassroots level in Dharmasala. After his exit from the BJP, the party’s rank and file also left the saffron outfit leaving it in a lurch.

Political observers believe that besides his own pocket votes, the Independent candidate will not only get the BJP votes but also benefit from the anti-incumbency against sitting Dharmasala MLA of BJD Pranab Balabantray. Besides, BJD rebel Srikant Sahoo who was denied a ticket by the ruling party, has thrown his weight behind the Independent candidate. This will help Liku score over his rivals, they said.

Pranab, who has been renominated by the BJD from Dharmasala, is expecting to score a hat-trick from the seat. However, he faces a tough competition from Liku. Besides, the BJD candidate also faces threat from BJD rebel Satish Kumar Biswal who has entered the poll fray as an Independent after being denied a ticket by the ruling party.

However, Pranab expressed confidence about his victory. He said development works in Dharmasala and welfare schemes launched by BJD government will go in his favour.

On the other hand, BJP candidate Smruti Rekha Pahi is facing rebellion within the party in most of the panchayats of the constituency. After Liku’s exit, the BJP’s organisation has weakened significantly which may have a bearing on Smruti’s poll prospects.

Congress has fielded ex-chairman of Dharmasala block Kisan Panda from the seat. Besides BJD, Congress and BJP candidates, eight other nominees including five Independents are in the poll fray in Dharmasala.