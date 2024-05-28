Jay Panda spread rumours on Naveen Patnaik's health: VK Pandian

BHUBANESWAR: BJD leader VK Pandian on Monday lit into national BJP vice-president and Kendrapara Lok Sabha candidate Baijayant Panda, saying the saffron party leader started spreading rumours on the health condition of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik after he rejected his proposal to be the finance committee chairman in the Parliament.

Pandian, who campaigned for party candidates at Kendrapara along with the chief minister, asked what was the financial condition of the company owned by his family before he became an MP. Stating Panda’s company became profitable after he became an MP, the BJD leader said during his stint as a parliamentarian he focused on ways to expand his business.

As a member of the finance committee, he ensured waiver of loan of his company and also brought railway siding for its benefit, but forgot about railway connectivity to Kendrapara town.

“He wanted to be the chairman of the finance committee. The chief minister thought Panda wants the post for his own benefit and rejected the proposal. From that day onward, he started spreading rumours on his (the chief minister’s) health condition,” he added.