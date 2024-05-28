Maoists abduct and kill tribal youth after rape bid on wife

BERHAMPUR/BHUBANESWAR: Suspected Maoists abducted and killed a 25-year-old tribal youth in Badipanga village within Kotagad police limits in Kandhamal district. Before kidnapping the victim, Metala Rohita, the ultras allegedly tried to sexually assault his wife.

The victim’s body was recovered from near his village on Monday. Rohita was reportedly abducted from his house by around 10-15 members of the Bansadhara-Ghumusar-Nagabali divisional committee of the banned CPI (Maoist) on Saturday night. The ultras also allegedly tried to sexually assault his wife before kidnapping the youth.

Sources said the 25-year-old’s body was found lying near the local anganwadi centre, a few metres from his house. The Maoists also left a poster near the youth’s body in which they stated that they killed Rohita as he was a police informer. The ultras asked villagers to tender an apology to the Maoist party if they were working as police informers or leave the village. If they did not pay heed to the warning, they would face Rohita’s fate, the poster said.

After the recovery of Rohita’s body, panic gripped Badipanga and nearby villages. On being informed, Kotagad police reached the spot, seized the body and launched an investigation into the incident.

Southern range IG JN Pankaj described Rohita’s killing as a cowardly and inhuman act. He said the 25-year-old married around three months back and was working under a contractor. He was earning around `5,000 per month. The deceased is survived by his mother, two brothers and wife.

“The youth was an innocent tribal and never contacted police. Efforts are underway to nab the culprits involved in Rohita’s murder. Investigation is underway to verify the allegation of sexual assault on Rohita’s wife,” Pankaj said. Meanwhile, villagers have alleged that the Maoists were torturing them demanding money and food.