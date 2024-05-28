Students of Kalinga Institute of Social Sciences excel in Class X, XII tests

BHUBANESWAR: Kalinga Institute of Social Sciences (KISS) has posted 100 per cent result in Class X and XII examinations conducted by Board of Secondary Education (BSE) and CHSE respectively.

As many as 2,008 students appeared for the exam, the highest in any school of the state, of whom, 40 pc secured 60 pc marks and the rest secured more than 50 pc. Sagun Tudu topped the school with 90 pc marks.

Fifty students from Saura, Bonda, and Paudi Bhuyan communities of the Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups (PVTG) performed well, while students from neighbouring Jharkhand also excelled in the examination.

The Class XII results saw all 1,885 students passing the exam in Arts, Science, and Commerce streams, with girls outperforming boys. Around 40 per cent students of Science, 41 per cent of Commerce, and 33 per cent of Arts achieved first division. Hiramani Mallick topped the Arts stream with 88 per cent, while Libu Sardar scored the highest 80 per cent in Science. Shankar Bhumij topped the Commerce stream with 87 per cent.

Additionally, 75 students from various Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups (PVTGs) excelled across all streams.

Congratulating the students and teachers, KISS founder Achyuta Samanta said the continued success of KISS students year after year has been possible due to the continuous effort of teachers and staff.