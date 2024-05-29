Discussing my hands won’t work: CM to BJP

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik strongly reacted to BJP’s demand for “his graceful farewell” after a video showing BJD leader VK Pandian controlling the movement of his left hand while he was addressing an election meeting at Kendrapara went viral on Tuesday.

“I believe that the BJP which is known to make non-issues into issues, are discussing my hands. This will certainly not work,” he said.

The CM was responding to Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma who had posted the video on X, stating, “Pandian Babu is even controlling the hand movements of the chief minister. I shudder to imagine the level of control a retired ex-bureaucrat from Tamil Nadu is currently exercising over the future of Odisha.” The video has since been widely circulated by the BJP IT cell including its head Amit Malviya.

In a video message, Naveen said, “Senior BJP leaders including chief ministers and Union ministers, who are visiting the state as guests...we expect them not to use poor language and make false allegations. This is not appreciated by the people of Odisha. I pray to Lord Jagannath that better sense prevails with them.” The BJP failed to form government in Karnataka, Telangana, Himachal Pradesh and the same will be repeated in Odisha, he added.