Man strangled in sleep by drug addict son in Odisha's Bheden

BARGARH: A 56-year-old man was allegedly strangled to death in his sleep by his drug addict son at Saharatikra village under Talmenda panchayat within Bheden police limits here on Monday night.
The deceased, Mangnia Seth, was the owner of a fabrication unit. Police said the accused and the deceased’s younger son Gopal Seth (28) is a drug addict and alcoholic who was recently released from a de-addiction centre.
Sources said Gopal used to fight with his father frequently over petty issues. On Monday night, Mangnia went to sleep on the terrace of his house. The next morning, Mangnia’s wife went to check on him when he did not come downstairs. To her shock, she found her husband lying dead with strangulation mark on his neck and injuries on knees.
On being informed, police rushed to the spot with a scientific team and seized the body for autopsy. Bheden IIC Premjit Das said, “Preliminary investigation suggests Mangnia died due to strangulation. After questioning several persons, we have detained Gopal. The accused is an addict. We are trying to verify if he was involved in any other criminal activity in the past.”
Sarpanch of Talmenda Ashwini Das said Gopal was dependent on alcohol and drugs. He was sent to a drug rehabilitation centre where he spent six months. Though Gopal was released from the de-addiction centre recently, he did not mend his ways.
“Mangnia had no enmity with anyone and was a jovial person. However, his younger son used to quarrel with him over petty issues. Once, Gopal attacked his father with an iron rod and the matter reached the local police station. But Mangnia settled the matter with his son after being advised by the police. Hence, we suspect that Gopal might have killed his father,” Ashwini added.
The IIC said a case has been registered in this connection. The accused is being questioned and likely to be arrested on Wednesday. Further investigation is underway.