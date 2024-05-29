Man strangled in sleep by drug addict son in Odisha's Bheden

BARGARH: A 56-year-old man was allegedly strangled to death in his sleep by his drug addict son at Saharatikra village under Talmenda panchayat within Bheden police limits here on Monday night.

The deceased, Mangnia Seth, was the owner of a fabrication unit. Police said the accused and the deceased’s younger son Gopal Seth (28) is a drug addict and alcoholic who was recently released from a de-addiction centre.

Sources said Gopal used to fight with his father frequently over petty issues. On Monday night, Mangnia went to sleep on the terrace of his house. The next morning, Mangnia’s wife went to check on him when he did not come downstairs. To her shock, she found her husband lying dead with strangulation mark on his neck and injuries on knees.

On being informed, police rushed to the spot with a scientific team and seized the body for autopsy. Bheden IIC Premjit Das said, “Preliminary investigation suggests Mangnia died due to strangulation. After questioning several persons, we have detained Gopal. The accused is an addict. We are trying to verify if he was involved in any other criminal activity in the past.”