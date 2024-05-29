Odisha: 12-day feasting on chicken lands 4 youths in jail

BERHAMPUR: Four youths who indulged in a 12-day feast of chicken pakoda and curry in Ramchandrapur village under Pattapur police limits are now cooling their heels in judicial custody.

The four, aged between 19 and 23, had broken into the poultry farm of Sanjay Jena, a local poultry owner, on the night of May 15. Inspector-in-charge of Pattapur police station Ajay Kumar Swain said Jena filed a complaint that his coop had been broken into, resulting in the theft of 30 birds and two water pumps.

After a case was registered, police began investigation and suspected the role of Vicky Bisoi, a 19-year-old who frequently spoke about the taste of chicken curry. Sensing something was amiss, the police nabbed Vicky who soon admitted to the crime and named three of his accomplices.

As per Vicky’s confession, they sold the water pumps to an outsider, while the chicken was stored in a refrigerator, cooked and consumed till the stock was exhausted. Police arrested Sanatan Bisoi, Dibakar Bisoi, and Sriram Bisoi and produced them in court on Tuesday.