Odisha: Govt confirms four sunstroke deaths; dists on heatwave alert

BHUBANESWAR: The state government on Tuesday confirmed four sunstroke deaths in Odisha this season so far, even as IMD issued heatwave warning for two more days till May 30 prompting the special relief commissioner (SRC)’s office to issue advisory to district collectors to ensure precautionary measures for any exigency.

Officials of the directorate of public health said one death each due to heatstroke was reported from Dhenkanal and Balasore districts, while two persons died in Mayurbhanj.

Meanwhile, hot and humid weather prevailed across the state where 17 stations recorded 40 degree Celsius and above. Temperature in three of these stations was 45 degree Celsius and above, while in another four it was 44 degree Celsius and above.

Boudh that recorded 45.9 degree Celsius stood ninth among 10 hottest places in the country on the day.

The twin city of Bhubaneswar and Cuttack recorded maximum temperature of 39.4 degree and 38 degree Celsius respectively. However, high humidity level made lives miserable in the coastal plains.

Met officials said heatwave will prevail in parts of Sundargarh, Jharsuguda, Sambalpur, Sonepur, Boudh, Kandhamal, Kalahandi, Balangir and Nuapada on May 29 and 30.

Hot and humid weather conditions will also prevail in some parts including Balasore, Bhadrak, Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara, Cuttack, Khurda, Puri, Ganjam, Gajapati and Nayagarh.