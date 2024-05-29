Odisha: Universities unhappy over DHE’s ‘autonomy curbs’

BHUBANESWAR: In what is being alleged as an attempt to restrict the autonomy of state’s public universities, the Higher Education department has directed the institutions to approve decisions taken in their syndicate meetings only after they are vetted by the department. Besides, universities can invite dignitaries to their events only after taking approval of the department.

While academicians claimed the move is defeating the purpose of granting autonomy to the public universities whose highest body is its syndicate, the department said the decisions are in the greater interest of the institutions. A syndicate has the power to manage the affairs of the university, particularly in administering funds and properties of the university. Apart from the vice-chancellor, the syndicate includes other academicians, registrar from the university, comptroller of finance, commissioner-cum-secretary of the Higher Education department and his representative, regional director of education, PG Council chairman, three nominees of the chancellor and three principals of affiliated colleges, among others.

The department has decided that registrars of all public universities shall intimate the commissioner, the branch officer of the university section of the department and representative of the commissioner to the syndicate regarding the date of the conduct of each syndicate meeting and its agenda a fortnight in advance. After each syndicate meeting, the draft proceedings shall be submitted to the branch officer and representative of the commissioner to the syndicate for review only after which, the university can approve them.

As far as infrastructure development is concerned, universities have been directed not to divert funds provided for a project for any other purpose. In cases of funds misutilisation or diversion, the university’s registrar and comptroller of finance will be held accountable. With infrastructure grants and the interest generated from it lying unused in many universities, the department has asked all the institutions to return the interest generated from such funds to it.