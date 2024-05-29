Orissa HC acquits headmaster of primary school convicted for murder 12 yrs ago

CUTTACK: A primary school headmaster who was sentenced to life imprisonment in a murder case 12 years ago by a trial court was acquitted of the charges by the Orissa High Court recently on the ground that the prosecution case appeared ‘doubtful’ and the evidence was ‘not up to standard’ to hold him guilty of the offence.

The division bench of Justice Debabrata Dash and Justice Gourishankar Satapathy said, “On analysis of oral and documentary evidence on record, there appears that the prosecution case against the convict appears to be doubtful and the evidence of the witnesses are shrouded with suspicion and no clear and clinching evidence is forthcoming to maintain the conviction of the appellant as recorded by the trial court.”

“In such situation and circumstance, this court considers that benefit of doubt must go to convict-appellant, who has a fundamental right not to be convicted on suspicion or surmise, unless his guilt is proved beyond all reasonable doubt,” the bench ruled.

Kartik Paramanik, headmaster in charge of Luhuringia primary school was convicted for committing murder and sentenced to imprisonment for life by the adhoc additional sessions judge, Fast Track Court No 1, Phulbani on March 24, 2012. On April 27, 2012 Paramanik had filed a criminal appeal in the high court challenging the trial court verdict. While he was out on bail since July 1, 2014, the appeal was pending till the high court set aside the trial court verdict on May 21.

A mob, according to the prosecution case, had attacked the house of one Naresh Digal in Dakerpanga village under Raikia police station on August 25, 2008 evening.

Though Naresh and his other family members managed to escape, it was alleged that Paramanik and his associates assaulted and killed his younger brother Ramesh with an axe.

The deceased’s body was recovered from a nearby village Budamaha the next day.