We will open 4 doors of Srimandir, says Himanta

SULIAPADA (BARIPADA)/JAGATSINGHPUR: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, one of the party’s star campaigners, promised major reforms if the BJP is voted to power in Odisha.

Addressing a public gathering at Suliapada under Mayurbhanj’s Morada constituency, Sarma assured that a BJP government would open the four doors of the Shree Jagannath Temple in Puri for smoother access for devotees. He also pledged to find the missing key to the Ratna Bhandar, which has been locked for years, if the people support a ‘double engine’ government at both the state and Centre.

Launching an attack on BJD leader VK Pandian, he blamed the close aide of CM Naveen Patnaik of being responsible for the missing key and demanded that it be found by June 10. He criticised the BJD government for its lack of interest in resolving the issue and in the process, manipulating public emotions.

“The BJD has failed to capitalise on Odisha’s natural resources, leading to a lack of industrial development and high unemployment. The BJP would create over three lakh jobs within five years if voted to power,” he asserted.