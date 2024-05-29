We will open 4 doors of Srimandir, says Himanta

SULIAPADA (BARIPADA)/JAGATSINGHPUR: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, one of the party’s star campaigners, promised major reforms if the BJP is voted to power in Odisha.
Addressing a public gathering at Suliapada under Mayurbhanj’s Morada constituency, Sarma assured that a BJP government would open the four doors of the Shree Jagannath Temple in Puri for smoother access for devotees. He also pledged to find the missing key to the Ratna Bhandar, which has been locked for years, if the people support a ‘double engine’ government at both the state and Centre.
Launching an attack on BJD leader VK Pandian, he blamed the close aide of CM Naveen Patnaik of being responsible for the missing key and demanded that it be found by June 10. He criticised the BJD government for its lack of interest in resolving the issue and in the process, manipulating public emotions.
“The BJD has failed to capitalise on Odisha’s natural resources, leading to a lack of industrial development and high unemployment. The BJP would create over three lakh jobs within five years if voted to power,” he asserted.
Sarma further lambasted the BJD government alleging that Chief Minister Patnaik does not personally sign any official documents, leaving governance in the hands of others.
He urged voters to choose the BJP for a transparent and effective administration, citing successful developmental activities in other BJP-ruled states.
He appealed to voters to support BJP candidates Naba Charan Majhi for the Lok Sabha and Dr Krushna Chandra Mohapatra for the Morada Assembly seat. The event also saw BJP district president Kandra Soren and senior leader Maharaja Praveen Chandra Bhanjdeo advocating for the BJP’s vision and urging votes for a ‘double engine’ government.
On the day, speaking at an election meeting in Naugaon under the Jagatsinghpur Assembly constituency, Sarma expressed concerns about Patnaik’s autonomy and promised to investigate the missing keys of the Ratna Bhandar of Puri Jagannath temple if BJP forms the government.
He appealed to voters to support BJP MLA candidate Amrendra Das for the Jagatsinghpur seat.