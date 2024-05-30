Mystery shrouds death of youth and minor in Odisha

ROURKELA : The death of a minor girl and a 22-year-old youth under mysterious circumstances in a house near Bisra community health centre in Sundargarh district on Tuesday has left the locals in shock.

The incident took place at the house of a Hindi-speaking businessman. On Tuesday afternoon, the family members found the girl and the youth, Bikram Mishra, in an unconscious state inside a room. They were rushed to Rourkela Government Hospital where the girl was declared dead upon arrival, and the youth perished soon after during treatment.

Inspector-in-charge of Bisra police station Pradip Naik stated that the exact cause of death would be determined after the autopsy. “There were no external injury marks on the victims. The family had to break open the door to reach them, “ Naik said refraining from providing further details.