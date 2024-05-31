AirAsia resumes direct flights from Bhubaneswar to Malaysia

BHUBANESWAR: Travellers from Bhubaneshwar can now fly directly to Kuala Lumpur visa-free without having to change flight or transfers. After nearly four years, AirAsia has resumed its direct flight service from Bhubaneswar to Malaysia. The flight now operates three times a week.
The air service provider, which introduced direct flights between Bhubaneswar and Kuala Lumpur in 2017, had suspended the service after the Covid-19 pandemic struck.
“AirAsia flies direct to Bhubaneswar from Kuala Lumpur three times a week, in addition to several other destinations, including Chennai, Jaipur, New Delhi and Ahmedabad,” the airline said in a statement.
The new direct route commenced with fares starting from Rs 5,599 on every Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday at 11:50 pm to 6:10 am. With this expansion, the airline aims to strengthen the air connectivity between India and Malaysia, offering more convenient travel options for tourists and fostering closer ties between the two nations.
Senior sales manager of AirAsia Jagjit Singh Oberoi said that the service on this new route will provide affordable and convenient travel options for passengers. As AirAsia expands its presence, travellers can anticipate more convenient and frequent flight options.
With the reintroduction of direct flights, travellers can now easily explore Malaysia’s diverse offerings. Tourism Malaysia and AirAsia are dedicated to ensuring the safety and well-being of passengers, with stringent health and safety protocols. Passengers can rest assured knowing that their travel experience will be both enjoyable and secure.
Director of Tourism Malaysia-Mumbai Noriah Jaafar said the partnership with AirAsia will enhance accessibility to Malaysia for travellers from Bhubaneswar. “This will facilitate increased tourist arrivals, providing visitors with unforgettable experiences in our beautiful country,” Jaafar added.
AirAsia had also introduced direct flights between Bhubaneswar and Bangkok and it was discontinued in 2019 after a year’s service. Apart from Malaysia, now the Odisha capital has direct connectivity with Dubai.