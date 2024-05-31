AirAsia resumes direct flights from Bhubaneswar to Malaysia

BHUBANESWAR: Travellers from Bhubaneshwar can now fly directly to Kuala Lumpur visa-free without having to change flight or transfers. After nearly four years, AirAsia has resumed its direct flight service from Bhubaneswar to Malaysia. The flight now operates three times a week.

The air service provider, which introduced direct flights between Bhubaneswar and Kuala Lumpur in 2017, had suspended the service after the Covid-19 pandemic struck.

“AirAsia flies direct to Bhubaneswar from Kuala Lumpur three times a week, in addition to several other destinations, including Chennai, Jaipur, New Delhi and Ahmedabad,” the airline said in a statement.

The new direct route commenced with fares starting from Rs 5,599 on every Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday at 11:50 pm to 6:10 am. With this expansion, the airline aims to strengthen the air connectivity between India and Malaysia, offering more convenient travel options for tourists and fostering closer ties between the two nations.