Odisha: Heatwave disrupts life in Talcher, Koraput

TALCHER/JEYPORE: With temperature soaring past 44 degrees Celsius, Talcher’s industrial belt has become a burning cauldron, severely disrupting daily life. The rapid expansion of coal mining and lack of green cover are cited as primary factors behind the escalating heat in the region.

An undeclared curfew prevails from 11 am to 4 pm as residents prefer to stay indoors to escape extreme heat. High humidity levels compound the discomfort, making life challenging for the locals.

Talcher is home to eight mega open-cast coal mines, which contribute significantly to the abnormal rise in temperature. The open coal seams absorb heat during the day and release it at night, maintaining a heated atmosphere even after sunset.

The extensive coal burning in thermal power plants such as NTPC Kaniha, JITPL, and Nalco intensifies the situation. The movement of thousands of coal-transporting trucks daily adds to air pollution and heat. The rampant destruction of dense forests in Talcher for mining has left the area almost barren, with no afforestation efforts to counter the environmental damage.