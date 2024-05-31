Odisha: Heatwave disrupts life in Talcher, Koraput

TALCHER/JEYPORE: With temperature soaring past 44 degrees Celsius, Talcher’s industrial belt has become a burning cauldron, severely disrupting daily life. The rapid expansion of coal mining and lack of green cover are cited as primary factors behind the escalating heat in the region.
An undeclared curfew prevails from 11 am to 4 pm as residents prefer to stay indoors to escape extreme heat. High humidity levels compound the discomfort, making life challenging for the locals.
Talcher is home to eight mega open-cast coal mines, which contribute significantly to the abnormal rise in temperature. The open coal seams absorb heat during the day and release it at night, maintaining a heated atmosphere even after sunset.
The extensive coal burning in thermal power plants such as NTPC Kaniha, JITPL, and Nalco intensifies the situation. The movement of thousands of coal-transporting trucks daily adds to air pollution and heat. The rampant destruction of dense forests in Talcher for mining has left the area almost barren, with no afforestation efforts to counter the environmental damage.
“Talcher has become unbearable due to the year-round abnormal heat. The unchecked growth of coal mining and the lack of forest cover are the main causes. Extensive afforestation is necessary to mitigate the adverse effects of industrialisation,” said Sarat Pradhan, a local resident.
Talcher sub-collector Manoj Kumar Tripathy said the local administration has implemented measures to combat the heatwave. An awareness campaign is underway, and industries have been instructed to limit working hours during peak heat periods. While no sunstroke deaths has been reported, the administration continues to monitor the situation closely, he added.
Similarly, heatwave gripped various parts of Koraput district, with the temperature reaching 40 degrees Celsius on Thursday.
The sudden spike in temperature has affected daily activities in markets and business establishments in Jeypore, Koraput, Semiliguda, Borigumma, Kotpad, Laxmipur, Naryapantana, and Bandhugaon.
People remain indoors during day hours to avoid the extreme heat. Traffic on various state and national highways has also reduced significantly too.