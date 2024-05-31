Odisha: NGT to probe Khondalite mining in Khurda district

CUTTACK: The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has formed a four-member committee to probe into allegations on infringement of the environmental right of the local people due to mining operations over a leasehold area of 11.45 acre at the Narayangarh khondalite stone quarry in Khurda district.

NGT’s Kolkata bench constituted the committee on Tuesday on a petition filed by Nilamani Mahapatra and other residents of Bhogapur under Narayangarh gram panchayat. Making submissions on behalf of the petitioners advocate Sankar Prasad Pani and advocate Ashutosh Padhy sought intervention against quarry operation close to residential area of ward No 3 and 7 of Bhogapur.

According to the petition more than three schools/anganwadis are located within 200 metre radius of the quarry. The quarry within human habitation area involves operation of huge machinery for drilling and cutting which create significant amount of noise as well as air pollution.