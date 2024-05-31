SFC, BEd admissions to be done under students academic management system

BHUBANESWAR: For the first time from the ensuing academic session, admissions to UG self-financing and BEd courses will be done online by the Higher Education department through its Students Academic Management System (SAMS) and not by institutions offering them.

In a notification on UG admissions for 2024-25 academic session, the department on Wednesday informed that self-financing courses at UG level have been brought under SAMS and e-admissions will be conducted. Admissions to three-year BBA and BCA programmes of all government and aided higher education institutions, excluding those running in PPP mode, will be done through SAMS. The other courses are BSc (Information Technology Management) programme at Ravenshaw university and BSc (Information Science and Tele-communication) at Gangadhar university, five-year Integrated MBA and Integrated MCA of Utkal university and Integrated BA LLB course of Madhusudan Law university.

This apart, four-year integrated teacher education programmes like BA BEd and BSc BEd at Gangadhar Meher, Utkal, Ravenshaw universities and autonomous degree colleges of SCS at Puri, MPC at Baripada and Fakir Mohan at Balasore have been included in the e-admission process, the department informed. Besides, from the 2024-25 academic session, both temporary and permanent types of PwD (persons with disabilities) applicants (40 per cent and above) will get reservation benefits in UG admission.