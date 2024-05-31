Two of Uttarakhand gang held for loot in Cuttack

CUTTACK: Badambadi police have arrested two members of an Uttarakhand gang for allegedly looting gold ornaments from residents of Cuttack city by posing as monks.

The accused were identified as Saidu Hussain (40) and Afsar Ali (25) of Thandanala in Udhamsingh Nagar district of Uttarakhand. A motorcycle, gold chain weighing 21 gram, a mobile phone and Rs 720 cash were seized from them.

Additional DCP Anil Mishra said one Rakesh Rout of Sankarpur lodged an FIR on Wednesday alleging that he had been to Dolamundai Chowk to buy fruits when the accused dressed as monks, asked him to remove his gold ornaments and walk 52 steps with his eyes closed if he wanted a solution to all his family problems.

When Rout refused, they allegedly snatched his gold chain from his neck and fled, Mishra said. “Two other members of the gang are on the run. They used to target elderly people especially females. Similar cases have been registered against them in Markat Nagar, Purighat and Lalbag police stations. Efforts are on to nab the other two gang members,” the police official said.