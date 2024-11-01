Minor girl allegedly gang-raped, video used for extortion; four arrested in Bhubaneswar

BHUBANESWAR: In a horrific incident, a minor girl was allegedly gangraped by four youths in the capital after one of the accused spiked her drink. The accused also recorded a video of the gruesome crime to extort money from the victim and her family.

Police on Thursday arrested the four accused, identified as Raja Pattnaik (19) of Daruthenga, Deepak Behera (19) of Niladri Vihar, Prakash Behera (21) of Sailashree Vihar, and Papu Dwivedi (23) of Old Town.

A minor girl, who had befriended the victim with the promise of providing her a job, has also been detained for allegedly assisting the accused. According to police, she introduced the victim to Raja earlier this month.