No secret chambers in Srimandir’s Ratna Bhandar: Law Minister Prithviraj

BHUBANESWAR: There are no secret chambers or tunnels in the Ratna Bhandar, the treasury of Shri Jagannath Temple in Puri, according to Law Minister Prithviraj Harichandan.

Speaking to media persons on Friday, Harichandan said, "As per the preliminary discussions with the scientists and experts involved in the Ground Penetrating Radar (GPR) survey, there are no secret chambers or tunnels in either the Bahara (outer) or Bhitara (inner) Bhandar of the temple treasury." The final GPR report is expected soon.

In September, the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) and Hyderabad-based CSIR-National Geophysical Research Institute (CSIR-NGRI) conducted the GPR survey of the Ratna Bhandar.