NSD outreach centre to be established in Bhubaneswar

BHUBANESWAR: The State Government has approved the establishment of an outreach centre of the National School of Drama (NSD) in Bhubaneswar. In its initial phase, the centre will operate temporarily from the Guru Kelucharan Mohapatra Odissi Research Centre in Bhubaneswar.

This outreach centre of NSD marks a prestigious milestone for Odisha, offering a golden opportunity for students aspiring to build careers in theatre and acting, said Minister for Odia Language, Literature, and Culture, Suryabanshi Suraj, on Friday.

He emphasised that the outreach centre will play a significant role in promoting and expanding Odia theatre, bringing regional narratives and traditional drama into the national and global spotlight.