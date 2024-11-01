NSD outreach centre to be established in Bhubaneswar

BHUBANESWAR: The State Government has approved the establishment of an outreach centre of the National School of Drama (NSD) in Bhubaneswar. In its initial phase, the centre will operate temporarily from the Guru Kelucharan Mohapatra Odissi Research Centre in Bhubaneswar.
This outreach centre of NSD marks a prestigious milestone for Odisha, offering a golden opportunity for students aspiring to build careers in theatre and acting, said Minister for Odia Language, Literature, and Culture, Suryabanshi Suraj, on Friday.
He emphasised that the outreach centre will play a significant role in promoting and expanding Odia theatre, bringing regional narratives and traditional drama into the national and global spotlight.
Highlighting the importance of Odia theatre, the Minister remarked, “Odisha’s rich history, literature, art, and culture have been carried forth through the art of drama, which has narrated the region’s tales for generations. The NSD outreach centre in Bhubaneswar will serve as a catalyst for the growth of Odia theatre productions.”
The Bhubaneswar centre will offer high-quality training, enabling students to represent Odisha on national and international platforms through theatrical performances, he added.
The National School of Drama was established in 1959 in Delhi and has been operating as an autonomous body under the Ministry of Culture, Government of India, since 1975. Renowned actor Paresh Rawal is currently its Chairperson, while distinguished Odia actor Chittaranjan Tripathy serves as its Director. Notable alumni from Odisha include celebrated actors Bijay Mohanty, Ajit Das, and Surya Mohanty.