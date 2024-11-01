Two women dead, seven critical after consuming mango kernel gruel in Odisha's Kandhamal

BERHAMPUR: Town women died and seven others are in critical condition after allegedly consuming mango kernel gruel at Mandipanka village under the Daringbadi block of Kandhamal district.

The two deceased were identified as Runi Majhi (30) and Ranita Patamajhi (28). Runi was first admitted to Bramhanigaon hospital on Thursday and doctors reffered her to MKCG Medical College and Hospital at Berhampur but before she could be shifted, she died. Ranita succumbed on the way near Mohona. Seven remaining patients are receiving treatment at MKCG MCH

According to sources, many in the village, mostly women, ate gruel made of mango kernel on Wednesday. The exact reason which led to the death of the two women and the deteriorated condition of others is yet to be ascertained.

Food poisoning is suspected after the consumption of a mango kernel, which brings back memories of starvation deaths in Rayagada district in the early 2000s.