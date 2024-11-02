Child rights panel to be strengthened: Odisha Dy CM Pravati Parida

BHUBANESWAR: Deputy chief minister Pravati Parida said the state government is aiming at strengthening the Odisha State Child Protection Rights Commission (OSCPRC) and all the helplines related to reporting of crimes against children.

Speaking at the foundation day celebration of OSCPRC, she said the government is aware about cases of exploitation, abuse and sexual harassment of children and is taking all measures to prevent them. The deputy CM opined that government should join hands with social workers and voluntary organisations to address challenges like child marriage, child labour and child trafficking.

Chairperson of the commission Mandakini Kar said people should use the toll-free helpline number 1800-345-4494 to report any case of children being harassed or exploited. While department secretary Subha Sarma spoke about measures being taken for overall development of women and children, Police IG S Shyni informed about police action towards child safety.

Four girls - Anamika Oram, Asha Sahu, Nandini and Baisnavi Dharua - were felicitated for preventing several child marriages in their villages.