Girl critically injured after being hit by Mo Bus in Bhubaneswar

BHUBANESWAR: Tension erupted in Bhubaneswar after a girl sustained serious injuries on Saturday morning after being hit by a speeding Mo Bus, the city bus service operated by the state government.

The accident took place in front of the Chandrasekharpur petrol pump when the passenger vehicle was en route from Patia to Nalco Square.

The bus driver fled the spot, possibly fearing backlash from the locals over the accident. The locals blocked the road and did not allow five to seven other Mo Buses to proceed towards their destinations. They alleged that frequent accidents are taking place in the city due to the erring Mo Bus drivers. The traffic moved at a snail's pace on the stretch due to the demonstration and the protestors were later removed by the police.

"Initial investigation suggests the girl was hit by a Mo Bus when she was crossing the road at about 10 am. She sustained serious hand injuries and was rushed to Capital Hospital," said Chandrasekharpur police station IIC Prakash Chandra Majhi.