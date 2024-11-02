Girl killed, father injured in Jajpur as canal embankment caves in

JAJPUR: A minor girl died while her father sustained critical injuries after a portion of Rengali canal embankment collapsed on them near Baunsanali village within Kalinga Nagar police limits in Jajpur district on Friday morning.

The deceased was identified as Gita Munda (8), daughter of Iswar Munda. As per reports, Iswar and Gita, had gone to Rengali canal near the village to clean themselves in the morning. A large portion of the earthen embankment of the canal, which was being renovated, caved in and Iswar and Gita were buried in it. On being informed, local fire services and police personnel rushed to the spot dug up the huge mound of soil and managed to retrieve the two.

Iswar and Gita were rushed to the community health centre (CHC) at Sukinda where doctors declared the minor girl brought dead. Iswar who sustained critical injuries in the incident was shifted to the district headquarters hospital at Jajpur Town after his condition deteriorated. A private company was working at the site when the mishap occurred. The villagers alleged the canal renovation work was not being carried out properly by the agency. Police have initiated a probe.