Man stabs wife to death, kills self in Odisha's Bargarh district

BARGARH: In a tragic incident, a man stabbed his wife to death with a sharp weapon before committing suicide in his rented house at Kusanpuri village in Bargarh district on Friday.

The deceased couple have been identified as Sora Bhue and Sunita Bhue.

According to the Bhatli police, the couple was married 14 years ago and had been living in the Bhatli area for the past four years. They frequently argued over various issues.

Sora picked up a sharp weapon and stabbed his wife in the abdomen killing her on the spot during a similar altercation that broke out between the couple on Friday night.

Soon after the incident, he locked himself inside the house and committed suicide. The house owner came to know about it the incident in the morning and informed the Bhatli police.

Police officials along with a scientific team have visited the spot and collected evidence and seized a knife used for the murder. The bodies have been recovered and sent for post-mortem.