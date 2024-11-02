Maoist camp busted in Nuapada district, 500 detonators seized

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha Police on Friday reportedly busted a Maoist camp at a forest in Nuapada district and seized 500 electric detonators and other incriminating articles from the spot.

Acting on a tip-off on the movement of the ultras, Nuapada SP Gundala Reddy Raghavendra had launched a combing operation involving two Special Operations Group (SOG) teams in Patdhara and Sunabeda reserve forests. On Friday morning, an SOG team spotted a Maoist camp and conducted a raid. Sources said the Naxals possibly fled before the security personnel arrived. Police recovered five IED switches and other materials from the camp, which was set up in a dense forest near Bhaismundi village.

The recovery suggests the site served as a temporary hideout of CPI (Maoist) cadres. Another security team was deployed on Friday evening to intensify the search operation in the region, said police.