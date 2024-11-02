Odisha CM confirms JSW-POSCO’s Keonjhar project

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Friday announced that JSW Group and South Korean steel major POSCO will jointly set up a mega steel plant in his home district of Keonjhar.

The New Indian Express was the first to report on the proposed steel manufacturing unit in Keonjhar in its October 31 edition.

Majhi revealed the plan three days after the two conglomerates inked a pact in the presence of JSW Group chairman Sajjan Jindal and POSCO chairman Chang In-hwa. The development would make Odisha one of the major steel producers in the world, he said.

“We conducted two roadshows at Delhi and Mumbai recently for inviting investors to the Utkarsh Odisha: Make-in-Odisha Conclave 2025 in January. I had discussed with both JSW Group and POSCO regarding a steel plant in the mineral-rich Keonjhar district. They had agreed and accordingly both the groups have signed an MoU to form a joint venture (JV),” the chief minister told reporters at Keonjhar.

The JV, the chief minister said, would set up a greenfield integrated steel plant with an initial capacity of 5 million tonne per annum (MTPA). “They would jointly set up the plant and have already mentioned it. The Keonjhar project is under process and Odisha will soon get another mega steel plant,” he said.