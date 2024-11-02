Relief for STR officials as Jamuna preys on boar

BARIPADA: In some good news for wildlife enthusiasts, two-and-a-half year old tigress Jamuna brought from Tadoba-Andhari tiger reserve in Maharashtra to Similipal tiger reserve, as part of a translocation plan, killed a boar in its temporary enclosure on Thursday.

Forest officials and wildlife experts, who were worried over the translocation of the tigress and its survival in the new habitat heaved a sigh of relief as Jamuna killed the boar and ate it in its enclosure. Jamuna was translocated to Similipal tiger reserve to boost the population of big cats in the park. A day after Jamuna translocated, it preyed on the boar.

Regional chief conservator of forest and field director of STR Prakash Chand Gogineni said a deer and a wild boar were released into Jamuna’s enclosure and the tigress preyed on the latter. “Jamuna is healthy and active. There is no concern over the tigress’ ability to feed itself and adjust in its new habitat. Jamuna will be released in the core area of the tiger reserve after nod by the veterinary doctor and biologist,” he said, adding another enclosure spread over one acre has been erected in the reserve where one more tigress from Maharashtra will be translocated.