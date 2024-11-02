Three accused in Bahanaga case get bail

CUTTACK: Expressing concern over the increasing frequency of Bahanaga-type rail mishaps caused by signalling failure, the Orissa High Court has called for a thorough probe into the issue to find out if there is criminal angle, defective signal system or negligence by railway staff concerned.

A single judge bench of Justice AK Mohapatra made the observations while granting bail to three accused in the Bahanaga train accident case being probed by the CBI.

“In the recent past, it has been observed that such types of railway tragedies are happening frequently due to defective signal system or failure to maintain the signal systems properly. Therefore, it becomes incumbent upon both the railway authorities as well as the investigating agency, i.e. Central Bureau of Investigation, to go deep into the matter and to find out not only the criminal angle involved in the alleged occurrence but also the negligence (if any) on the part of the railway technicians, engineers and executives who are involved in the process of maintenance of railway tracks and signal system,” Justice Mohapatra stated.

On the Bahanaga case, the judge also called for broad-based probe by the CBI taking within its sweep the conduct of every officer involved in the signalling system. “The larger issue that is required to be adjudicated in the course of the trial is not only the criminality attached to the incident but also whether the railway authorities have discharged their responsibility as per the railway manuals/guidelines/circulars,” he opined.

The three railway employees (technical) - Pappu Kumar, Arun Kumar Mahanta and Mohammad Amir Khan were granted bail taking into consideration that CBI had completed investigation and filed final chargesheet in the case with permission to conduct further investigation.