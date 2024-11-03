BJD’s corruption left Balangir dry: CM Mohan Charan Majhi

BHUBANESWAR/BALANGIR: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Saturday targeted the previous BJD government for depriving the drought-prone Balangir district of irrigation for a long time due to inordinate delay in completion of the Lower Suktel project.

Addressing a public meeting at Belpada during his two-day visit to Balangir district, the chief minister said the foundation stone for the project was first laid in 1998 and relaid in 2001. It was inaugurated by the BJD government in a hasty manner just before the general elections even when the project was not fully functional.

“Are you getting water from the Suktel project for your land? You say no. Your agricultural lands are still parched as the funds sanctioned for the project were misutililsed by the engineers for the purchase of dozens of housing plots, flats, buildings, farmhouses and valuable ornaments for themselves,” Majhi said.

He said the project remained incomplete for the last 23 years despite the fact that the then BJD government in 2014-15 had promised to create irrigation potential for at least 35 per cent of the cultivable area in each block of the state. Balangir being drought-prone has the lowest irrigation potential of less than 20 per cent till date, he said.