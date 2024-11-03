Decomposed body of contractual worker found in NINL plant in Odisha's Jajpur

JAJPUR: Police retrieved the decomposed body of a contractual worker from the premises of Neelachal Ispat Nigam Ltd (NINL) plant in Kalinga Nagar industrial complex late on Friday night.

The deceased, Silu Pradhan of Kulunigoda village within Gondia police limits of Dhenkanal district, worked as a machine helper in the bleaching unit of the plant, and was missing for the last four days. His body was found buried under the bleaching unit of NINL plant where he was employed by a vendor Satyam Enterprises on contractual basis.

Silu used to go to work from his native place and return home. However, he did not return from work on October 30. His family tried to contact him over phone but it was switched off. Silu’s family along with hundreds of residents of Kulunigoda then arrived at the plant to ascertain his whereabouts on Friday afternoon. They were irked to learn that as per records, Silu had entered the plant on October 30 afternoon but there was no proof of his exit. The villagers then blockaded the main gate of the plant seeking Silu’s physical appearance following which local police started a probe into the matter.

Police during search of the plant retrieved Silu’s decomposed from under the bleaching unit of the NINL in the presence of the his family members. A forensic team reached the spot and collected the samples following the identification of Silu’s body by his family members on Saturday. Police seized the body and sent it to the district headquarters hospital for post mortem on the day.

Police suspect it to be a case of murder and are investigating it from all angles. “We suspect it to be a case of murder. Still we are investigating it from all angles. We are also waiting for postmortem report to find out the exact cause of death,” said a police officer.

NINL sources confirmed Silu worked as a machine helper in the plant on contractual basis. NINL, the first state owned steel company, was acquired by Tata Steel Long Products Limited (TSLP), a subsidiary of Tata Steel after being divested by the Centre in 2022.