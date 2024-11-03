Enhancing students’ skills need of the hour: Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan

DHENKANAL: Any person, community, or group uncertain of their core values and identity cannot pave way for the future, said Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

Speaking at the golden jubilee celebration of Satyabadi Government High School in Mangalpur on Saturday, he said, “We need to enhance the skills of our students, impart education in the mother tongue, and strengthen the core of education. Children must be made to understand their identity and essence.”

Pradhan said son of soil and India’s youngest freedom fighter Baji Rout, did not help the British cross a river because he deeply understood patriotism, the essence of Independence. “Children need to be connected with the core objectives of education. Our lives are not just for ourselves but for the community and this needs to be conveyed to the students,” he said.

The minister said planning for school education should also involve taking responsibility for the development of children’s knowledge, personality and character. “By 2036, Odisha will complete 100 years as a linguistically-based state and by 2047, the country will celebrate 100 years of Independence. Inspired by the thoughts of leaders like Vaishnav Charan Pattnaik, Baji Rout, Mahesh Chandra Subahu Singh, Sarangadhar Das, and Musa Malik, I urge everyone to fulfil their responsibilities for global welfare by then,” he said.

Pradhan further stated Dhenkanal has its own identity in the field of education. The citizens of Dhenkanal, a district rich in art, literature and culture are self-confident. The completion of 50 years of Satyabadi Government High School is a proud achievement for the district. He said as per Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision, the National Education Policy emphasises capability or competence, education in the mother tongue and strengthening the fundamentals of education. The union minister released a commemorative souvenir and honoured the families of the school’s founding members.