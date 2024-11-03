Odisha: Bandh over trader’s death hits life in Jeypore town

JEYPORE: A 12-hour bandh by Jeypore Chamber of Commerce over the death of a jeweller following a GST raid on his shop, threw life out of gear in the town on Saturday.

Shouting slogans and holding placards, hundreds of traders led by Jeypore MLA Tara Prasad Bahinipati took out a rally on the main road and reached Town police station where they lodged a formal FIR against GST officials for illegally entering the residence of deceased P Hariparasad and misbehaving with ladies. Bahinipati sought immediate action against the officials alleging their high-handedness resulted in the death of the 42-year-old jeweller.

Later, the agitators gheraoed the CT and GST office to condemn the raid on Hariprasad’s shop on an auspicious occasion like Dhanteras. The agitators sought the orders for the raid from deputy commissioner Suraj Kumar Hansda. However, Hansda could not produce the documents. The agitators then left the office warning the officials not to harass traders of the region.

Business establishments and educational institutions remained closed while government offices, banks and courts wore a deserted look during the bandh. Meanwhile, Jeypore IIC RR Dalei informed a FIR has been lodged against the GST officials and police will inquire into the matter. Hariparasad, owner of New Vasavi Jeweller in the town died a day after GST officials raided his shop.