Odisha govt sets the ball rolling for budget 2025-26

BHUBANESWAR: A fortnight ahead of schedule, the state government has begun preparation for the annual budget 2025-26 with a focus to make it fiscally prudent, inclusive and growth-oriented.

Usually the budget preparation starts in mid-November or early December. It has been a practice to present the annual budget in the Assembly in February for last few years in line with the Union budget.

After coming to power in June this year, the Mohan Charan Majhi-led BJP government had only one month in hand to prepare the 2024-25 budget that drew mixed reactions from cross-sections. As the Opposition BJD criticised the budget as a mere ‘name-changing’ exercise, accusing the BJP of superficially rebranding rather than introducing transformative policies, the government now aims to present a strategic fiscal roadmap that would propel Odisha to reach a 1.5 trillion-dollar economy by 2047.

The Finance department has asked all departments to focus on 10 pillars of development as framed by the state government while finalising the revised estimates for 2024-25 and budget estimates for 2025-26 as per the Odisha Fiscal Responsibility and Budget Management (FRBM) Act. The Act mandates to maintain revenue balance and contain the fiscal deficit within 3 per cent of GSDP.

“Since additional annual borrowing space of 0.5 per cent of GSDP would be available till 2025-26 as per the recommendation of 15th Finance Commission and provision for carrying forward the unused borrowing space to successive financial years would also be available till 2025-26, the departments have been advised to submit their proposals accordingly by December 20,” said an official.