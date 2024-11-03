Odisha govt to bolster emergency centres to tackle natural calamities

BHUBANESWAR: The Odisha government has decided to strengthen the state emergency operation centre (SEOC) and the district emergency units to respond to calamities and other emergencies more efficiently in the future.

Officials in the Odisha State Disaster Management Authority (OSDMA) said the project will be implemented as one of the components of the World Bank-funded Odisha State Capability and Resilient Growth Programme (OSCRGP) in the state.

Under the programme, the government plans to equip the SEOC with hotline service, a point-to-point direct communication link set up for its use in emergencies, for effective disaster management. This apart, it also plans a cell broadcasting system for the entire state to reach out to the population in specific zones or locations with early warning dissemination through the emergency operation centres.

“The operation centres play a critical role during disasters for which it is essential to equip them in utilising early warning information to respond to emergencies more efficiently,” said OSDMA executive director Kamal Lochan Mishra.

These centres will be equipped with adequate tools and technology to enable them to have ready access to information. The SEOC serves as a central command and control facility for coordinating disaster response and recovery efforts during emergencies. It also serves as a hub where information is gathered, decisions are made and resources allocated during emergencies such as cyclones, floods or any other natural or manmade disasters.

The emergency units set up in all 30 district headquarters also play an important role in effective multi-agency coordination and inter-governmental responses to disaster events on the ground. Considering their importance, six of the units have been made functional in the coastal belt of the state round-the-clock.

OSDMA sources said strengthening of the SEOC and district emergency units will help in integrating impact-based forecast and risk-based early warning information to carry out seamless operations.

Mishra said the project will be implemented with the help of Odisha Computer Application Centre (OCAC) within a year. “The GIS Cell of OSDMA that provides technical support to the EOCs will also be strengthened with the help of OCAC,” he added.