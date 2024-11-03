Traffic curbs for Goddess Kali immersion in Cuttack on November 3

CUTTACK: To prevent traffic congestion in the city during the idol immersion procession of Goddess Kali, the Commissionerate Police has imposed restriction on vehicular movement along certain routes from 7 am on Sunday.

The police said restrictions will remain in effect till completion of the immersion ceremony on Monday. Accordingly, no vehicle will be allowed to ply on the traditional immersion route from College Square to Devigada via Buxi Bazar, Tinikonia Bazar, Chandni Chowk, Choudhury Bazar, Jaunliapati and Firingi Bazar.

Similarly, vehicular movement will be restricted on the main road stretching from Chandi Chhak to Chandni Chowk via Shaikh Bazar and Mohammadia Bazar. Vehicles coming from CDA Market square near Ravenshaw University will have to take a diversion towards Bombay Hotel and Jobra Barrage Square to go towards Ranihat Clock Tower.

No vehicle will be allowed to move towards Mangalabag square from Howrah Motor square. They will have to take diversion to Mahanadi ring road via Mata Matha. Restrictions have also been imposed on plying of vehicles from Judicial Academy square to Purighat. These vehicles will be diverted via Trisulia or Sati Choura.

Similarly, the route from Bajrakabati road towards Ranihat will be closed during passing of idols for immersion. No vehicle will be allowed to ply directly from High Court square towards Balu Bazar. Movement of vehicles from Balu Bazar to Choudhury Bazar has also been restricted. This apart, vehicular movement on Kathajodi ring road from Khannagar square to Purighat police station has been banned. These restrictions will, however, not apply for police, fire brigade, excise and ambulance services.

General secretary of Mahanagar Santi Committee Bhikari Das said around 70 idols of Goddess Kali were worshipped in different puja pandals of the city this year. “After Sahi Parikrama, the medhas will be taken out in procession on the traditional route for immersion. We are emphasising on DJ free procession and liquor-free immersion ceremony,” he added.