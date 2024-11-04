All Buddhist heritage sites in state to be revamped: CM Majhi

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Sunday said the Odisha government will prepare an integrated plan for development of all Buddhist heritage sites in the state including the Dhauli Shanti Stupa (Peace Pagoda).

Addressing a function organised to celebrate the 52nd year of establishment of the Peace Pagoda at Dhauli, the chief minister said the Buddhist shrine is a sacred site that symbolises peace and non-violence. Built by Japan Buddha Sangha and Kalinga Nippon Buddha Sangha in the seventies, the Shanti Stupa spreads the message of peace and harmony globally.

This iconic structure attracts tourists from worldwide, who take away experiences of non-violence, peace and divinity. Odisha is renowned for its peaceful nature and the Dhauli Stupa embodies this spirit. “Dhauli is not just a Buddhist pilgrimage site but an integral part of Odia language, culture and heritage. Our government will develop the Dhauli Shanti Stupa and its surrounding areas. We will formulate integrated plans for development of all our heritage sites including Dhauli,” the CM said.

Majhi further said Dhauli Hill symbolises the glorious past of Kalinga’s brave sons and daughters, representing their courage, valour and strength. This historic site is a sacred place of sacrifice where the bravehearts of Odisha shed their blood and sweat. The Japanese government initiated the construction of the Shanti Stupa, which has since become an iconic symbol of peace and friendship.

“Buddhism, like our Sanatan tradition, is rooted in non-violence. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is working tirelessly for peaceful resolutions to global conflicts, such as the Russia-Ukraine and Israel-Arab wars. India and China resolved their border disputes through dialogue. Under Modi’s leadership, India has established itself as a global friend,” he added.

Chief monk of the Buddhist monastery presented a memento to the chief minister. Among others, Law minister Prithiviraj Harichandan, Ekamra MLA Babu Singh, Pipili MLA Ashrit Pattanayak and senior BJP leader Samir Mohanty were present.