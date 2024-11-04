Cuttack yet to get modern veterinary hospital for injured stray animals

CUTTACK: More than two-and-half years after it was planned, the modern veterinary hospital is yet to come up in Cuttack city.

In January 2022, the Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) had decided to set up a modern veterinary hospital with advanced facilities to treat injured stray animals. The decision was taken after incidents of stray animals getting injured in accidents were frequently reported on the NH-16 stretch that passes through the city.

The same month, the civic body also identified two acre land at Khapuria for setting up the hospital. As per the plan, the two-storey animal shelter-cum-hospital was supposed to have an operation theatre, X-ray room and an ambulance to rescue the injured strays from roads. The CMC had also planned to engage veterinary surgeons, assistants and staff for running the hospital.

Apprehending that the identified land will not be able to meet the requirements, the civic body in 2023 identified another 10 acre at Jagatpur for the hospital. Subsequently, a decision was taken to prepare a detailed project report for the hospital.

However, though more than two-and-half years have passed, the plan is yet to materialise. Local animal activists said they are facing a lot of difficulties in providing treatment to the strays that get injured in road mishaps. Though there are two veterinary hospitals in the city - one at Buxi Bazaar and the other at Khapuria, both lack advanced treatment facilities.

Sources said there are over 70,000 stray dogs and more than 25,000 cattle across the 59 wards of the CMC. The stray animals often get injured in accidents on the NH-16 stretch, especially at Phulnakhara, Telengapentha, Gopalpur, Sikharpur, Gandarpur and Jagatpur.

Cuttack mayor Subhas Singh said efforts are on to set up the modern veterinary hospital.