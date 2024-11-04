Cyclone Dana caused Rs 600 crore damages in state, says Odisha government

BHUBANESWAR: The severe cyclonic storm Dana which hit the Odisha coast on October 24 caused damages of around Rs 600 crore in 14 districts of the state, according to preliminary reports received by the state government on Monday.

Revenue and disaster management minister Suresh Pujari told mediapersons here that the cyclonic storm and the subsequent floods in some districts of the state affected over 41 lakh people of 11,637 villages in 166 blocks of the state.

The minister said collectors of the affected districts and concerned departments were asked to submit damage reports by November 2. Reports from all the departments have been received except the energy department, the minister said and added that final damage assessment will be done after receiving all the reports. The report will be submitted to the Centre after that, he added.