Cyclone Dana caused Rs 600 crore damages in state, says Odisha government

BHUBANESWAR: The severe cyclonic storm Dana which hit the Odisha coast on October 24 caused damages of around Rs 600 crore in 14 districts of the state, according to preliminary reports received by the state government on Monday.
Revenue and disaster management minister Suresh Pujari told mediapersons here that the cyclonic storm and the subsequent floods in some districts of the state affected over 41 lakh people of 11,637 villages in 166 blocks of the state.
The minister said collectors of the affected districts and concerned departments were asked to submit damage reports by November 2. Reports from all the departments have been received except the energy department, the minister said and added that final damage assessment will be done after receiving all the reports. The report will be submitted to the Centre after that, he added.
The minister said three districts, Balasore, Bhadrak and Kendrapara, have been severely affected by the cyclonic storm. Several other districts including Mayurbhanj, Jajpur, Jagatsinghpur and Cuttack have also been affected by the cyclone. He said that in the 14 districts, 166 blocks were affected. Out of these, 131 blocks were severely affected, he said, adding that 16,417 houses suffered some damages. Out of these, 27 houses were fully damaged while 14,680 house were partially damaged.
Stating that the energy department has sustained maximum damage in the cyclonic storm, the minister said that the total damage assessment can only be done after receiving all the reports. He said that assistance to the affected people will be given after receiving the complete reports. “We have central funds with us. Before the release of funds from the Centre, the state government will start the process of disbursal of compensation for crop and individual damages,” he added.
Official sources said that a central team will also visit the affected areas soon to assess the damage caused by the cyclonic storm.