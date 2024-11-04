Damaged road to Pithabata gate hinders vehicular movement in Similipal Tiger Reserve

BARIPADA: The alleged delay by Similipal Tiger Reserve (STR) management in repairing the damages caused by cyclone Dana to the road leading to the Pithabata gate of the national park has hit movement of tourist vehicles through the route.

Sources said while 25 tourist vehicles had been allowed entry into the national park through the Pithabata gate under Baripada division after it was reopened recently, around 35 vehicles were allowed to enter the park through the Kalikaprasad gate from Jashipur side.

However, the road damage caused in the impact of cyclone Dana led the authorities to close the route from Pithabata side causing inconvenience for several tourists and vehicle drivers. “Even as a week has passed since the cyclone occurred, the authorities concerned are yet to repair the damaged roads,” they rued.

Sources said both sides of a concrete bridge and an iron bridge near Munindar, leading to the Pithabata gate, have been damaged by the storm. “The repair works can be done with just 25 to 30 trips of vehicles carrying morrum but the officials concerned are delaying it causing inconvenience for visitors,” they said.