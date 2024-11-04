Damaged road to Pithabata gate hinders vehicular movement in Similipal Tiger Reserve

BARIPADA: The alleged delay by Similipal Tiger Reserve (STR) management in repairing the damages caused by cyclone Dana to the road leading to the Pithabata gate of the national park has hit movement of tourist vehicles through the route.
Sources said while 25 tourist vehicles had been allowed entry into the national park through the Pithabata gate under Baripada division after it was reopened recently, around 35 vehicles were allowed to enter the park through the Kalikaprasad gate from Jashipur side.
However, the road damage caused in the impact of cyclone Dana led the authorities to close the route from Pithabata side causing inconvenience for several tourists and vehicle drivers. “Even as a week has passed since the cyclone occurred, the authorities concerned are yet to repair the damaged roads,” they rued.
Sources said both sides of a concrete bridge and an iron bridge near Munindar, leading to the Pithabata gate, have been damaged by the storm. “The repair works can be done with just 25 to 30 trips of vehicles carrying morrum but the officials concerned are delaying it causing inconvenience for visitors,” they said.
Owners of the private tourist vehicles, meanwhile, alleged the park authorities are deliberately delaying the repair works possibly due to some political pressure. They aren’t interested in repairing the road and allowing tourist vehicles from the Pithabata gate. If this continues for long, the Pithabata route will be closed permanently and this will lead to traffic congestion as all 60 tourist vehicles will enter the park only through Kalikaprasad gate, they said.
“We have decided to meet collector Hema Kanta Say and request his intervention into the matter. Closure of the gate for such a long period of time is affecting our business,” they rued.
Abhijit Mandal, Sruti Mandal and other tourists from Kharagpur in West Bengal said they had to return back home without visiting the park as no entry was allowed through the Pithabata gate. “Tourist vehicle drivers are also unwilling to enter the park through Kalikaprasad gate as it is too far away,” they said.
Regional chief conservator of forests-cum-field director of STR Prakash Chand Gogineni said he will look into the matter and ask the divisional forest officer to ensure the road is repaired soon.