Fulminant hepatitis suspected reason for death of two women in Odisha's Kandhamal

BHUBANESHWAR: The Odisha government on Monday said fulminant hepatitis leading to multi-organ failure could have led to the death of two women, who had consumed mango kernel gruel in Kandhamal district.

On Thursday, Runi Majhi (30) and Ranita Patamajhi (28) of Mandipanka village under Daringbadi block had died and six others were hospotalised after they consumed the gruel made of mango kernel.

Director of Public Health Dr Nilakantha Mishra said multi-organ failure due to fulminant hepatitis might have caused the death of two women who had consumed stale mango kernel gruel.

"Although postmortem and food sample test reports are still awaited, two other patients, who have been admitted at SCB Medical College and Hospital at Cuttack have been diagnosed with pulmonary hepatic failure caused by a fungal infection. They are being treated for multi-organ failure. This is why we are suspecting that the two women could have died due to fulminant hepatitis," he said.